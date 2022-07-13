GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Fries, Virginia husband and wife were traveling northbound along Skyline Highway early Sunday morning when two separate incidents led to both of their deaths.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), the couple was traveling in two vehicles at 12:40 a.m. — with the husband, identified as Frank A. Morgan, 55, driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle, and his wife, identified as Billie Jeanne Marie Morgan, 47, following behind in a separate vehicle. It is unclear what type of vehicle Billie Morgan had been driving. News Channel 11 reached out to VSP for clarification.

Investigators determined that Frank Morgan lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to lay on its side and eject him into the southbound lane. As Billie Morgan checked on her husband, a southbound Camry hit them both.

Frank Morgan died at the scene. He had been wearing a helmet.

Responders transported Billie Morgan to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

VSP continues to investigate the crash, and inclement weather is being investigated as a contributing factor.