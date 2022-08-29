Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night.

Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, a news release stated.

When crews extinguished the blaze, responders found the bodies of two individuals, which were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire, but VSP noted it “does not appear to be suspicious in nature.” This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.