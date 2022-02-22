BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that left a 32-year-old man dead early Sunday morning.

According to a VSP release, Matthew S. Justus, of Bristol, Virginia, was traveling south on Route 676 in a 2021 Toyota Camry when the car ran off the left side of the road over an embankment and hit a tree.

VSP responded to the scene at 2:20 a.m., and personnel transported Justus to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.