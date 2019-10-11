VSP: Bristol, Tenn. woman killed in single-vehicle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a crash in which a woman was killed and a man seriously injured.

VSP officials report that a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Route 58 on October 3rd when the driver lost control, crossed the center line and ran off of the highway, ultimately hitting a tree.

Authorities identified the driver as Angela M. Little, 47, of Bristol, Tennessee.

There was a passenger in that vehicle, but authorities did say it was a male who was, “transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.”

They have not identified that man.

VSP reports that neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a seat belt.

VSP officials said that the crash remains under investigation.