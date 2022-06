SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Friday morning crash on June 17 near Route 689 left a Bristol, Virginia man dead, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A news release stated a 1988 Ford Ranger had been traveling west on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before overturning.

The driver, identified as Derick C. Wood, 34, died at the scene. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.