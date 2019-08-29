VSP: Body found in Scott County identified as that of missing Kingsport man

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The identity of the body found outside Weber City on Sunday has been identified as a missing Kingsport man.

According to a release by the Virginia State Police, the remains of Joshua A. McConnell, 22, were found near the Wadlow Bridge on August 25.

VSP sent the body to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. The VSP said in the release that “the cause of McConnell’s death does not appear to be criminal in nature.”

The investigation is ongoing.

McConnell was last seen April 13.

When Kingsport Police asked for the public’s help on May 1, they said McConnell had been dropped off by a friend at a convenience store near Fort Henry Drive and North Eastman Road.

According to KPD, McConnell was supposed to meet someone from Bristol there.

