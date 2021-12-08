VSP: Body discovered after Lee County house fire

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned home in Lee County.

According to a release from VSP, crews were called to a house fire around 9 p.m. on Friday in the Jasper community of the county.

The release states a body was found inside after the fire was extinguished. The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is reportedly investigating the incident as a fatal fire.

VSP reports the remains of the person were sent to Roanoke for an examination, identification and autopsy.

As of Wednesday, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, VSP noted in the release that the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time in the investigation.