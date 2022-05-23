WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia sent “at least one person” to a nearby hospital Monday morning, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A VSP spokesperson told News Channel 11 that around 7:31 a.m. a vehicle in the northbound lanes ran off the road at the 9 mile marker. The vehicle overturned after leaving the interstate.

According to the VSP, at least one person was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

No further information has been released as of Monday afternoon.