SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left at least one person injured.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) traffic map, the crash occurred at mile marker 44.3. VDOT reported as of 12:40 p.m. that traffic was backed up roughly 3.5 miles.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 44 to US-11 North then back onto the interstate, VDOT reports.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) informed News Channel 11 that the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m.

One tractor-trailer was carrying paper and it collided with another tractor-trailer hauling sawdust, according to the VSP. The agency reports that the impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

As of 12:40 p.m., the VSP reported that at least one injury had been reported. The crash is still under investigation.