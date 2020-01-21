VSP asking for tips regarding ‘suspicious’ Glade Spring fire on Thursday

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are asking for help in their investigation into a “suspicious” fire that occurred in downtown Glade Spring last week.

According to a release from VSP, anyone with information can call 276-889-7660 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Crews responded to the fire at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of East Glade Street, according to VSP.

The release says no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The entirety of the building was damaged, and VSP reports that it was used for both residential and commercial purposes.

The fire is still under investigation, and VSP reports that it appears to be suspicious in nature.