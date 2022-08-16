NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — A Sunday morning house fire in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North claimed another life, according to Virginia State Police (VSP) officials.

Initial reports stated that the 2:45 a.m. fire killed a 13-year-old and injured two women. On Tuesday, a VSP news release revealed one of the two women died, and police released the victims’ identities.

VSP identified the 13-year-old as Joshua Azbill, whose body had been recovered from the home once crews extinguished the flames. His body was sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Two women, ages 22 and 43, had been transported to the Wake Forest Medical Center in North Carolina for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials stated that 43-year-old Michelle L. Barnett died from her injuries on Aug. 15. The 22-year-old continues to undergo treatment.

Norton police and fire officials confirmed with News Channel 11 that the residents of the home were a family.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office continues to investigate the fatal fire; however, officials noted that the fire appears to have been “accidental in nature.” The cause and origin remain under investigation. The City of Norton Police Department continues to assist.