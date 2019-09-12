VSP: Abingdon man dies in single-vehicle crash in Buchanan Co.

BUCHANAN, COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Abingdon man.

Authorities report that crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Hurricane Creek Road in Buchanan County.

A 1997 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Billy W. Crabtree, 48, of Abingdon, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed back over the road, hit a tree and overturned.

According to VSP Crabtree was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

VSP reports Crabtree died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

