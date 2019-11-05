VSP: 86-year-old Rogersville man dies in Washington County, VA crash Sunday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after an 86-year-old Rogersville man died in a two-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Sunday on Interstate 81 northbound at mile marker 26.

The release says state police began responding after recieving calls of a Nissan Sentra moving extremely slow on the interstate without its lights on.

As authorities were on their way, the Nissan came to a complete stop in the travel lane, and a Honda CRV swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the Nissan.

The Honda was unable to avoid hitting the Nissan, and the impact caused the Nissan to spin off the right side of the road and strike an embankment.

The driver of the Nissan, Charles M. Johnson, 86, of Rogersville, TN, died at the scene of the crash.

Johnson was wearing a seat belt.

The release says the driver of Honda was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, and a medical emergency is being considered as the cause of the crash.