VSP: 78-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after 78-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from VSP, Marshel Keen, 78, of Oakwood, Va., was headed north on Route 19 on a 2011 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited when he came to a curve that he tried to negotiate.

The release says Keen lost control, and the motorcyle ran off the left side of the highway, striking a guardrail.

Keen was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to VSP.

VSP reports that speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.