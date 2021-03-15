VSP: 72-year-old woman dies in Buchanan Co. single-vehicle crash Friday

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred at 10:28 a.m. on Friday, March 12.

VSP reports a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was headed north on Route 632 when it ran off the right side of the roadway.

The Impala hit a tree before also hitting an embankment.

The driver was identified as Louanna Payne, 72, of Oakwood, Virginia. Payne died at the scene of the crash, according to the release.

VSP reports Payne had been wearing her seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation as of Monday morning.