VSP: 72-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened in late November along Route 870 in Scott County.

Authorities said in a news release a 2018 Jeep Renegade was traveling south on Route 870 when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road.

We’re told that the vehicle went up an embankment and then overturned several times.

The driver, identified as Richard M. Bird, 72, of Gate City, was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he died on December 2.

Authorities reported that Bird was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

That crash remains under investigation.