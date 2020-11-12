VSP: 71-year-old man dies in Scott County single-vehicle crash Wednesday

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Virginia State Police said one man is dead after a crash in Scott County, Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

According to VSP, “a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling north on Route 23 when it ran off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail as it came into a curve.”

The driver overcorrected, causing the car to cross back over the northbound lanes and run off into the median, according to the release.

The driver was identified as Thomas W. McGraw, 71, of Norton, Virginia.

VSP officials report McGraw died at the scene, and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.