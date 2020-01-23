VSP: 60-year-old man killed in Washington Co. wrong-way crash

Breaking News
Former Johnson City vice mayor, pastor C.H. Charlton dead at 79
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A 60-year-old Abingdon man is dead following a wrong-way two-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia on Wednesday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, Omer Henry Kooling Jr., 60, was traveling north on Route 75 around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night on the wrong side of the road.

VSP says Kooling’s 2003 GMC Sierra hit a 2019 Ford F-150 head-on. Kooling was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred in the 2100 block of Green Spring Road and Route 75.

The driver of the Ford, 45-year-old Cecil Tipton of Haysi, Virginia, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Tipton was wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

