WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say.

A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due to construction. A northbound Chevrolet Silverado reportedly rear-ended the GMC, causing a chain reaction crash up the line of vehicles.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. The driver of the Honda, the driver of the GMC and two juvenile passengers in the GMC were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. All had been wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Jack M. Worley, 76, was injured in the crash and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Aug. 30. VSP reported he had not been wearing a seat belt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash. No further details have been released at this time.