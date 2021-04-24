VSP: 4 cars, 2 separate crashes send 1 to hospital at mile marker 11 on I-81 South

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday afternoon, both lanes were closed at mile marker 11 on I-81 South due to two separate crashes.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Daniel Price confirmed two vehicles were rear-ended when they braked as a tractor trailer tried to change lanes.

Price said seven people were involved between the two crashes. One driver had injuries from an airbag deploying and was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center. Two other people sustained minor injuries.

Police responded to the call at 12:28 p.m. As of 1:19 p.m., both lanes are open.