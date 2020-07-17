VSP: 20-year-old killed in crash after SUV hits a tree, two others injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials said one person is dead and two others were seriously injured after a crash in Emory.

According to VSP, the driver of a SUV was driving down Itta Bena Road when the vehicle ran off the left side and hit a tree.

The crash happened less than a mile north of College Drive, VSP reported Friday.

We’re told three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

One of the passengers, identified as Gracie L. Dimit, 20, of Marion, died at the scene.

VSP officials said the driver and second passenger were taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center to be treated for what they described as “serious” injuries.

No further information was immediately available as the crash is still under investigation.