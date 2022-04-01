WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were injured after a crash in Wise County Thursday night, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from VSP states that the crash occurred on Roaring Branch Rd. around 9:37 p.m. in an area between Appalachia and Big Stone Gap.

Investigators say that early reports say two women were injured. One was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center and the other was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital. The extent of those injuries has not been released.

As of Friday morning, the crash remains under investigation.