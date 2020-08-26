VSP: 2 transported to hospital after three-vehicle crash involving Gate City Police Officer

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Scott County on Tuesday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Route 71 near Route 792 at 7:26 p.m.

VSP reports a 2016 Ford Explorer was headed south on Route 71 when it crossed the center line on the roadway and hit a Ford F-350 truck driving north.

The truck was pulling a 16-foot cattle trailer. The trailer did not have any livestock in it at the time of the crash, according to VSP.

The report stated the truck continued on Route 71 and hit a northbound 2020 Ford Explorer, driven by on-duty Gate City Police Officer Ethan Penley.

The 2016 Explorer came to rest on its side after the crash.

According to VSP, Officer Penley, 22, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Explorer, Stacy Crull, 50 of Gate City, was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-350, Donald Osborne, 56 of Lebanon, VA, was not injured.

All three drivers involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to VSP.

As of Wednesday morning, the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.