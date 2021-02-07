VSP: 2 separate fatal crashes under investigation in SWVA Sunday

SOUTHWEST Virginia (WJHL)- Officials with Virginia State Police said they are investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened in Southwest Virginia Sunday.

The first crash happened in Smyth County along Route 672 near Route 601 just after 9 a.m.

VSP officials report a pickup truck traveling west ran off of the road and into a creek.

The male driver, who has not been identified by authorities, did not survive the crash, according to VSP.

The second crash under investigation happened in Washington County on Sunday evening at 5:41 p.m. along Route 11 near Industrial Park Road.

According to VSP officials, “A pickup truck was stopped off on the side of Route 11 near Industrial Park Road. The male driver of the pickup was outside and next to the vehicle when struck by an SUV. “

VSP reported the driver, who has not yet been identified by authorities, died at the scene.

Both crashes are under investigation, according to VSP.