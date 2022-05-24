MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 24.

The VSP said two vehicles were involved in the crash, both of which caught fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes remain closed and traffic is being detoured off at Exit 22.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.