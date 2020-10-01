VSP: 2 flown to hospital after crash with injuries on US-19 in Russell County; road closed

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on US-19 in Russell County.

According to VSP, two people injured in the crash were flown to a hospital for treatment.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near Redbud Highway, according to VSP.

The crash was reported at 9:24 a.m. on Thursday morning. As of 11:30 a.m., the north and southbound lanes are still closed.

VSP reports that reconstruction units are on the scene of the crash due to its serious nature.

You can track updates on the crash and when it is cleared by checking the Virginia 511 Traffic Map.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.