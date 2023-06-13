WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 81 that left two people dead and two seriously injured on June 8.

A release from the VSP said the crash happened at around 8 p.m. on I-81 at mile marker 73. A Ford traveling south reportedly ran off the side of the interstate and overcorrected, causing it to cross through the median and into the northbound lanes.

The Ford then struck a northbound tractor-trailer and a motorcycle, according to the release.

The driver of the Ford, Brittney L. Connatser, 38, of Rural Retreat, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the VSP. A male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries, according to the release. A passenger on the motorcycle, Oksana P. Shore, 48, of Tucker, Ga., died at the scene, the release said. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that was struck was uninjured.

According to the release, the crash remains under investigation.