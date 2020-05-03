VSP: 16-year-old dies after Washington County, Va. crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old male.

Saturday around 6:50 p.m. a 2018 Honda CRV pulled out from Black Hollow Road, across the median, and was turning left into the northbound lanes of Route 19, when it struck a 2001 Chrysler 200, according to a VSP report.

Officials say the impact of the crash caused the Chrysler, which was traveling north on Route 19, to run off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The Chrysler was occupied by four family members, one being a 16-year-old male seated in the back, police say. 

The 16-year-old from Abingdon was reportedly taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 36-year-old female, was charged with reckless driving.

Police say the VSP Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. 

No further details were available at the time.

