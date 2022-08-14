NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Norton early Sunday morning.

According to the VSP, the Norton Police Department was alerted to a residential fire at the 500 Block of Virginia Avene North around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

A 43-year-old female and a 22-year-old female were reportedly transported to a hospital nearby for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The remains of a 13-year-old boy were recovered from the residence once flames were extinguished, officials say. The body has been transported to a medical examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and positive identification.

The VSP says at this stage in the investigation the fire appears to be accidental. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the VSP and the City of Norton Police Department.