WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital.

According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection.

The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported.

The injured person was transported to the Norton Community Hospital, police report.

As of 4 p.m., the crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.