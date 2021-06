TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police say one person was flown to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

According to Virginia State Police, at least four vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon in the 9200 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway.

One vehicle caught on fire.

A male driver was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was released.