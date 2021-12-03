VSP: 1 man died following single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced Friday that one man is dead after a vehicle ran off Route 460 before hitting a concrete wall.

A release from VSP states that a 2010 Ford F-150 had been traveling east on Wednesday evening before straying from the roadway, going through a grassy lot and hitting a concrete wall.

The driver, Joshua M. Campbell, 48, of Vansant, Virginia, died from his injuries at Buchanan General Hospital.

The release states he had not been wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss