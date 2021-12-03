VSP: 1 man died following single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced Friday that one man is dead after a vehicle ran off Route 460 before hitting a concrete wall.

A release from VSP states that a 2010 Ford F-150 had been traveling east on Wednesday evening before straying from the roadway, going through a grassy lot and hitting a concrete wall.

The driver, Joshua M. Campbell, 48, of Vansant, Virginia, died from his injuries at Buchanan General Hospital.

The release states he had not been wearing a seatbelt.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.