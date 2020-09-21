VSP: 1 killed in St. Paul house fire Sunday evening

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a fire on Lee Street in St. Paul.

According to VSP Sergeant Geoffrey Lewis, the fire occurred in the 16000 block of Lee Street at 4:26 p.m. on Sunday.

Lewis told News Channel 11 one person was killed in the fire, which was contained to the second floor.

No one else was in the building at the time of the fire, according to Lewis.

As of Monday morning, the fire is being investigated by VSP. Lewis says it does not appear to be suspicious in origin.

Crews cleared the scene of the fire shortly after 10 p.m.

No firefighters were injured in the fire, according to Lewis.