SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Scott County.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Sinking Creek Highway.

The VSP said a vehicle was traveling on Sinking Creek Highway when it ran off the road and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

No other details were released. The crash remains under investigation.