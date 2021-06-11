VSP: 1 killed, 3 injured in Smyth County crash on Thursday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police say a teenager was killed and three others injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Smyth County.

State troopers responded around 2:43 p.m. to the crash on Route 16, a mile and half south of Route 676.

According to VSP, a Lexus 400 sedan was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line into the southbound lane where it struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

State police say a 13-year-old male who was a passenger in the Lexus died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the Lexus, a 14-year-old passenger, and the 54-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were taken to area hospitals.

VSP says the driver of the Lexus was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss