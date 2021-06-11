VSP: 1 killed, 3 injured in Smyth County crash on Thursday

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police say a teenager was killed and three others injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Smyth County.

State troopers responded around 2:43 p.m. to the crash on Route 16, a mile and half south of Route 676.

According to VSP, a Lexus 400 sedan was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line into the southbound lane where it struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

State police say a 13-year-old male who was a passenger in the Lexus died at the scene.

The 61-year-old driver of the Lexus, a 14-year-old passenger, and the 54-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were taken to area hospitals.

VSP says the driver of the Lexus was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.