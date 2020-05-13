VSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Washington County, Va. crash

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Washington County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police says it happened around 5:50 p.m. on Route 91/Monroe Road, less than a mile north of McCann Road.

According to VSP, a Ford Mustang was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. It then overturned several times and crossed back over the road before coming to rest on its top off the left side of the road.

The driver, identified as David L. Trent, 19 of Glade Spring, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt but was still partially ejected from the car.

Two passengers, a 19-year-old and 16-year-old, were flown to hospitals in Bristol and Johnson City with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say they were also wearing seat belts.

State police say speed was a factor in the crash.