WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person was injured after a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County, Virginia on Friday.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a tractor-trailer overturned onto its side near Clinchside Trail on Route 19.

The tractor-trailer was reportedly hauling around 60,000 pounds of cabinets.

The driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene, VSP said.