A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is reporting that one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 81 in Washinton County, Virginia.

According to the VSP, at approximately 12:18 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the northbound lanes near Exit 7. A Ford Mustang reportedly collided with a truck, and one injury was reported, according to the VSP.

No other details have been released and the crash remains under investigation.