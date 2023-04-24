WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in Wise County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP says the crash happened on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. on Route 23, a mile north of 823. Two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were traveling north on Route 23 when a Cadillac SUV crossed in front of them turning into the southbound lanes of Route 23, the release stated.

The motorcycles were allegedly unable to avoid colliding with the Cadillac, striking the side of the SUV.

According to a release, Edgar F. Martin, 45, from Pound, Virginia was driving one of the Harleys and was taken to Norton Community Hospital where he died from his injuries. Martin was reportedly wearing a helmet.

The driver of the other motorcycle was taken to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Cadillac was also transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.