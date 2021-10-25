VSP: 1 dead after Scott County crash Sunday morning

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Sunday morning crash in Scott County left one dead and the Virginia State Police (VSP) investigating, authorities say.

According to a crash report from VSP, around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Route 71 when it ran off the right side of the road.

The report said the Toyota then overcorrected back onto the road before running back off the right side and hitting a driveway.

VSP said the truck flipped multiple times before coming to a stop.

The report states the driver, Christopher Hackney, 28, of Gate City, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.