LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle crash that left a woman dead on Thursday.

According to the VSP, a 2009 Pontiac G6 was traveling south on Route 636 just before 5 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle reportedly came back onto the roadway, ran off the left side again and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Crystal G. Webb, 45, of St. Charles, Va., died at the scene. The VSP reports she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation remains ongoing.