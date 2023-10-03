DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has died following a crash that also seriously injured a pedestrian in Dickenson County, the Virginia State Police (VSP) reports.

Diana Rose, 72, of Haysi, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene after a Sept. 28 crash on Route 80 that occurred around 10 a.m., according to a VSP news release. Rose’s SUV was reportedly traveling north when it “sideswiped a pedestrian walking along the right side of Route 80.”

The SUV then crossed the center line and struck a southbound van head-on. Rose was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and the driver of the van that was hit head-on also sustained serious injuries, according to the release. That driver was wearing a seat belt, the VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.