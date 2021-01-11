VSP: 1 dead after crash in Washington County, Va. Monday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Washington County on Interstate 81 Monday morning.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred near the 19 mile marker at 1:18 a.m.

VSP reports a tractor-trailer was headed north in the left lane when it hit a “disabled vehicle that was on the left side of the road and partially in the left lane.”

One person was killed in the crash.

VSP did not identify the person killed or clarify if it was someone in the disabled vehicle or tractor-trailer.

The crash is under investigation.