VSP: 1 dead after being ejected from vehicle during Russell Co. crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced Wednesday that a man is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Route 80 in Russell County.

A release from VSP states that a Mazda MZ6 was heading east on Redbud Highway (Rt. 80) when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2007 Ford Ranger.

VSP reports the driver of the Ford, Ernie S. Penley, 65, of Honaker, Va., was ejected from the truck and later transported to the Russell County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Mazda received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the medical center.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.