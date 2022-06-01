GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Several people were injured and another killed as a result of a crash in Giles County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Friday, May 27 around 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623. State police report that a Chevrolet Impala was trying to turn left off Rt. 460 when it hit a Ford F150 that was traveling in the opposite direction on Rt. 460.

The crash reportedly sent the truck off the road and caused it to “overturn in a flooded creek bed.”

The driver of the Ford was transported to receive treatment of minor injuries. The VSP reports he was not wearing a seatbelt. One of the passengers in the Ford was transported to be treated for serious injuries. She was also not wearing her seatbelt.

According to the VSP, a second passenger in the Ford was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on May 30. The deceased passenger was identified by the VSP as Shireen Henson, 71, of Rich Creek, Virginia.

Henson was the only injured person in the crash who had been wearing her seatbelt, according to state police.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Ronald Hobbs, Sr., 79, of Pembroke, Virginia. Hobbs was transported for treatment of minor injuries and had not been wearing his seatbelt.

The VSP states Hobbs has been charged with reckless driving. As of Wednesday morning, the crash remains under investigation.