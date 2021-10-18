VSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Lebanon, Va.

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead and two others seriously injured after a crash in Lebanon, Virginia Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 19 near Regional Park Road around 12:49 p.m.

VSP reports the crash involved a sedan and Ford pickup truck that was hauling a trailer.

One person died as a result of the crash, and two other people were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, according to VSP.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, the crash remains under investigation and no identities have been released. The Lebanon Police Department is assisting the state police.

