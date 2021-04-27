VSP: 1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle hits Tazewell County house during Sunday crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Sunday night.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred at 11:34 p.m. in the 700 block of Adria Road (Route 16).

The release states a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was headed west when it went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a house and overturned, VSP report.

The driver was identified by VSP as Steve A. Viney, II. Viney, died at the scene of the crash. The release states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP reports the passenger in the vehicle, Amy Quick, 45, was medflighted to a hospital after being seriously injured. Quick was also not wearing a seatbelt, VSP reports.

The release states two people were inside the house when the crash occurred. One of the occupants was transported to a hospital after receiving minor injuries.

VSP reports that an initial investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation as of Tuesday morning.