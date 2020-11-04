VSP: 1 dead, 1 transported to hospital after Tazewell County crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Tazewell County on Tuesday, November 3.

According to a release from VSP, authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash at 12:43 p.m.

VSP reports the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 19/Route 460 and Route 637.

As of Tuesday, there was one confirmed fatality caused by the crash.

VSP reports a second person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.