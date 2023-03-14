TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver was killed in a Tazewell County crash involving several vehicles on March 8, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release from the VSP states that around 10:45 a.m., a Toyota Corolla tried to make a left turn from Limestone Rd onto Route 460. When the driver tried to make the turn, the VSP reports the Corolla pulled into the path of a Toyota Tacoma.

“The Tacoma couldn’t avoid the Corolla and struck it in the driver side,” the release states.

According to the VSP, the Corolla went through the intersection and stopped in the northbound lanes of Route 460. Debris from the crash reportedly hit a Ford F-150 driving nearby.

The driver of the Corolla was identified by authorities as Mary La Perla, 42, of Oakwood, Virginia. La Perla died at the scene. The VSP reports she had been wearing a seatbelt.

The release states the driver of the Tacoma was seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the Tacoma was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The VSP reports the driver of the Ford was not injured by the debris from the crash.

As of Tuesday, the crash remains under investigation.