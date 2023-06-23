A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County, Virginia near the Kentucky state line Friday left one person dead, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

The VSP issued a statement saying that the crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. on Route 23 near the 60 mile marker.

A tractor-trailer was reportedly heading south on the highway when it ran off the road.

As of noon Friday, the VSP reported one confirmed fatality.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 Traffic Map shows lane closures still in effect in the area of the crash as of noon.

The crash remains under investigation.